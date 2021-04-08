California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, will co-host a virtual bystander intervention training, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, in conjunction with Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Asian Law Caucus.
Asian and Pacific Islander Americans have been the victims in an increasing number of attacks the past year.
Bauer-Kahn, who represents the 16th Assembly District., released a statement recently saying, "The increasing amount of hate crimes against the AAPI community is unacceptable. We can't just condemn these horrific acts; we must do what we can to stop them."
The training is meant to teach people what to look for, how to respond, and how bystander information has a positive impact on individuals and communities. People of all ages are encouraged to join. The session has limited capacity, and organizers are asking people to RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3m43wch to receive an access link from the Asian Law Caucus.
For more information, contact Bauer-Kahan's office at http://a16.asmdc.org or 925-328-1515.