The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) has adopted new regulations designed to further reduce particulate emissions from oil refineries.
Changes to the district’s Rule 6-5 impose stricter limits on particulate emissions less than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) from Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU), which the district said are the largest single source of particulate emissions at refineries.
FCCUs which turn heavier crude oil into lighter petroleum products, including gasoline.
A staff analysis concluded that PM2.5 emissions from FCCUs are the primary health threat from air pollution in the Bay Area, especially in terms of premature mortality.
“As scientific understanding continues to advance on the harmful health effects of particulate matter pollution, stricter controls are necessary to protect those who live and work in refinery communities,” said BAAQMD executive officer Jack Broadbent.
The district said the rule “is now the most health-protective and stringent regulation of its kind in the country.”
Rule 6-5 applies to four refineries in the Bay Area that have FCCUs.
The Valero Energy refinery in Benicia has already installed a wet-gas scrubber to control emissions. The other affected refineries are the Chevron facility in Richmond and the PBF Energy and Tesoro refineries in Martinez.