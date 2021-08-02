Fully electric “smart” tractors, developed by Livermore-based Monarch Tractors and introduced at Wente Vineyards in April, are now in operation at four additional Bay Area farms as part of a California program to demonstrate zero-emission technology in agriculture.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) said last week that seven Monarch tractors had been deployed to Old School Vineyards in Napa, Arroyo Lindo Vineyard in Sonoma, The Mushroom Farm in Pescadero, and Crocker & Starr in St. Helena.
The tractors were paid for with a $1 million grant from the state’s Funding Agricultural Reduction Measures for Emission Reductions (FARMER) program.
“The air district is proud to take the lead in advancing clean technologies, such as zero-emission tractors, which is a significant and necessary step toward meeting our goals of reducing air quality disparities and climate impacts throughout the Bay Area,” said BAAQMD executive officer Jack Broadbent. “The FARMER program is proof that clean technologies are possible in every industry.”
Monarch was formed in December 2019 by Motivo Engineering in Fremont to market the company’s next-generation tractor, developed with funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
In 2020, the BAAQMD awarded Monarch a $480,000 grant to develop a demonstration project under the FARMER program. Wente Vineyards in Livermore partnered with Monarch during beta testing to evaluate the tractor’s real-life performance.
In addition to being fully electric, the Monarch tractor is driver-optional and incorporates machine learning and data analysis in its operation.