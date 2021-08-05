The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 6.
Smoke from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires are expected to impact the North Bay and East Bay, but the smoke is aloft and is not expected to cause unhealthy air quality. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible in the North Bay and the East Bay and especially in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties. Due to active wildfires and changing wind patterns, air quality throughout the Bay Area could be impacted for the next several days. The Air District will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.
If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.
For real-time air-quality readings, visit baaqmd.gov/highs.