REGIONAL — A group of transportation officials on Thursday touted a massive rail project plan that would add a crossing from Oakland to San Francisco, add lines to allow commuting throughout Northern California, create 377,000 jobs and provide a $145 billion boost to the economy.
The project, which the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit revealed Jan. 27, is in its opening stages with an estimated completion by 2040. The proposed plan, which requires likely years of community meetings, design, funding and environmental reports before any construction could begin, would add a rail link across the San Francisco Bay and tie 21 counties in the Northern California “mega-region” together.
Proponents believe a rail system similar to those in cities like London, Shanghai, New York City and Washington D.C., would bring existing commuter lines together and make traveling between Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento and the San Joaquin Valley more amenable to Northern Californians spreading out in search of affordable housing.
“It’s an exciting time,” said BART’s general manager Bob Powers during an hour-long Feb. 4 webinar. “We need to start talking about this now … We are all going to take this thing and move it forward and hand it off to the next generation.”
The proposal, called Link21, would provide better service and reliability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by taking cars off the road, connect major economic and education and destinations, and cope with a population expected to rise from 12 to 16 million by 2050.
California Secretary of Transportation David Kim called the plan a “game changer” for Northern California.
“We think of it as a major investment that will literally transform the entire mega-regional transportation system,” Kim said. “If we can do all of these things, we’re going to have a fully integrated network that spans the Bay, and that would bring about much better travel options. It would save people time. And, very importantly, it would provide access to more jobs.”
Organized by the Bay Area Council, the webinar, “Bay Area Impact: The Mega-Regional Case for a New Transbay Rail Crossing,” focused on more than just a Bay Area bridge. Camille Tsao, an official with the Capitol Corridor authority, said the 21 Northern California counties together created the fifth largest “mega-regional” economy in the United States.
“It is critical that we have an efficient transportation system to keep it functioning well,” Tsao said. “The health of our economy, access to housing and job opportunities, our quality of life and meeting air quality and public health goals, absolutely depend on our ability to move people and goods effectively.
“We already have great existing rail services that serve people from all around the mega-region, but there is great potential to serve a lot more people by improving the rail network.”
The program did not address funding for the billions of dollars such a system would require, land acquisition or where lines might cross through neighborhoods.
According to plans revealed on BART’s website, funding would come from Measure RR and Measure 3. Measure RR is a $3.5 billion bond measure passed by voters in Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties in 2016. Measure 3 was passed by voters in Alameda and eight other counties in 2018 to finance transit improvements with a toll increase on seven state-owned bridges.
Sadie Graham, BART program manager, said the Link21 group is committed to advancing equity as it promotes and potentially implements the project. Graham acknowledged that large infrastructure projects often have disparate negative impacts on marginalized communities, including people of color, non-English speaking residents, and people with low income.
“We’re trying to ensure that equity is a principle that will be integrated into the process and the outcomes of this project,” Graham said.
Powers said the hope is a Northern California rail network would become commuters’ first choice over driving, with stations close for riding bikes and walking, and with reasonable commute times.
“The rail network needs to be accessible to all and it needs to be affordable to all,” Powers said.
Also taking part in the discussion were Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council; Barry Broome, president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council; Barbara Leslie, president and CEO of the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce; and Rob Padgette, managing director of Capitol Corridor.
The discussion is available for viewing at http://bit.ly/Indy_Transbay.