As we near the month of October, when many families participate in fall gatherings and activities, Bay Area Health Officers have created guidelines for how to safely celebrate holidays such as Halloween and Dia de los Muertos.
Because typical Halloween activities such as trick-or-treating create a high risk for contracting COVID-19, officials are recommending ‘focusing on decorations, limiting activities to the people you live with and virtual costume parties or contests.’
The statement reminds Alameda County residents that local and state health officer orders are still in effect, which deem gatherings, events or parties with non-household members off-limits unless they are conducted in compliance with local and state health orders. Residents are also reminded to gather only with people in their social bubble (a stable group of not more than 12 people).
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ix006K.