While school districts in Tri-Valley have been closed since last month, the official call to shutter schools came last week from county health officers.
After consultation with public health officers, the superintendents of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties announced the decision to extend campus closures through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year as of April 7.
Schools will continue to transition from in-person classroom instruction to at-home and distance learning formats. School leaders will continue to utilize campus facilities to distribute school meals and provide child care or supervision as determined by local needs.
After recently announcing campuses would remain closed for in-person learning through May 1, Bay Area counties took action to review their closure timelines following statements by Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in an April 1 press conference, during which time both leaders strongly urged schools to close for the remainder of the academic year. Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L. Karen Monroe indicated she did not anticipate a return to in-classroom instruction for the remainder of the school year.
“Extending school dismissals in Alameda County is a serious decision, but our hope is that it gives our communities additional time to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Erica Pan, Alameda County’s interim health officer. “As our schools plan and develop ways to continue education in the future while maintaining health and safety, we know this places a greater burden on families. We are thankful to see our county agencies and community organization partners, school districts and the County Office of Education are working hard to ensure students are still receiving meals and essential workers can access childcare.”
The joint announcement comes as local public health officers continue to monitor and ensure the local orders to shelter in place with limited availability of COVID-19 testing and adapt to new information about the ways in which COVID-19 spreads in a community. Local officials are now recommending that residents wear face coverings when out in public and are requiring essential businesses to post social distancing protocols.
Building on the regional coordination the six Bay Area jurisdictions took in issuing the order for all residents to shelter in place, Bay Area counties have continued to work together to align strategies and practices in support of Bay Area schools during this unprecedented time.
“This public health crisis is unlike anything we have faced in public education,” said L. Karen Monroe, Alameda County Superintendent of Schools. “I am proud that the public health officers and county superintendents have been able to come together to determine what is in the best interest of our students and their families.”
During this most critical phase of the shelter-in-place order — and as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise — residents are urged to keep practicing the guidance provided by public health officers including:
Staying home and limiting essential activities when possible;
Washing hands often with soap and water;
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
Contacting your health care provider if you experience any symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing;
Wearing face coverings (but not medical-grade masks);
Adhering closely to social-distancing guidelines.
For more information, visit https://www.acoe.org/domain/299.