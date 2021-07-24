Pleasanton Military Families (PMF), a local support group, will host a BBQ for Tri-Valley residents with family members who are veterans or now serving in the U.S. military, at Pleasanton’s Amador Valley Community Park, 4301 Black Ave., at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 12.
There is no cost for military families, but reservations are required by emailing Denise Harper at 925-200-0454 or emailing Denise_Harper@sbcglobal.net.
PMF members are also available to meet with military families who need comfort or support. For more information, go to www.pleasantonmilitaryfamilies.org.