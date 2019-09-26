The application for Alameda County's Census Ambassador Program is now live.
The Census Ambassador Program is how organizations and individuals sign up to support outreach – by committing to do one of the following:
Host an event where people can complete the Census. Ideas include: census block party, census Sabbath potluck, family census night, or census forum.
Adopt-A-Block: ensure neighbors are counted and are trained to answer their questions.
Host a Questionnaire Assistance Center: ideal for nonprofits, schools, clinics, or other sites with regular foot traffic and the ability to host a space for a tablet or computer for Census taking. Sites may use their own technology or request devices from the County. Staffing the sites is not required but welcomed, or sites can request volunteers to provide users with assistance.
All Census Ambassadors are provided training and materials for their outreach.
To learn more, visit www.acgov.org/census2020.