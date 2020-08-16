As the mother of three school-aged children, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Assemblymember, 16th District, knows how difficult this year has been as everyone has have dealt with the education of their children and the uncertainty of how to begin a new school year.
Just like you, she wants to have students back in school, receiving in-person instruction as soon as possible, but only when it is safe to do so. At this time, county key indicators, such as countywide Covid-19 test positivity rate, do not allow for students to return to in-person learning, even though remote learning is far from ideal and can be extremely difficult for families to navigate.
That is why she has recently announced that she will be hosting a discussion with Dr. Glynda Hull on how best to support students as they return to virtual learning this school year.
Dr. Hull is a professor at UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Education, and she has published more than 100 pieces on a wide range of topics, including the use of digital technologies in schools. The discussion will take place on Monday, Aug. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. Those interested can submit questions in advance to Bauer-Kahan at kahan@assembly.ca.gov. Livestream information will be provided upon RSVP. The conversation will be recorded and posted it on Bauer-Kahan's website.
For more information, visit http://a16.asmdc.org or call 925-328-1515.