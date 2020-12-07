A free-to-use bicycle repair station, including an industrial air pump and tools, has been installed at the 9-acre Sunken Gardens Skate and Bike Park at 3800 Pacific Ave., in Livermore.
The repair station was paid for by the Livermore Bike Park Facebook Group with support from the nonprofit LARPD Foundation and the Superfly Wheels Bicycle Shop in Pleasanton.
Sunken Gardens, operated by Livermore Area Recreation of Parks Department, includes a skate park and bicycle stunt course, as well as hiking and biking trails.