LIVERMORE — After more than 9,000 people signed a petition supporting him, a Livermore bicycle repairman was allowed Monday to reopen his garage to customers while officials conduct a review of the city’s policies for home businesses.
A.J. Wright, who had been ordered to stop receiving clients on his residential street — a long-standing provision in the Livermore code — received support from Mayor Bob Woerner. Woerner suggested a compromise: let Wright work and receive customers while the city looks at its codes. Once a report is completed, Woerner and his fellow councilmembers, who supported the plan, can potentially make changes. City Manager Marc Roberts stated that a review could be finished in late April or May.
“That’s what I was hoping for,” Wright said following the meeting. “I’m ecstatic right now. I really didn’t think I would have a chance. I can get back to work.”
The city’s order in mid-February ignited a controversy that potentially could lead to changing laws in place for years that were designed to provide a distinction between residential neighborhoods and business districts. Livermore’s code for so-called “home occupations” requires that a business operated in a residence does not “adversely affect the public safety, health and general welfare of the neighborhood.”
Following complaints from at least one unidentified resident, city officials recently told Wright he could operate A.J.’s Bike Service at his home on the 1000 block of Miranda Avenue, but customers could not come to him. Instead, he was told he would have to pick up and return bicycles to clients at other locations.
Before opening to business in June, Wright, who lost his job after the COVID-19 pandemic began, had obtained a business permit and certification as a limited liability corporation.
He said he made little noise and was able to charge customers’ lower rates for service during the stay-at-home orders.
“People want to ride their bikes,” Wright said. “That’s what pushed me to open A.J.’s Bike Service and do this residentially.”
Wright said everything was going well until the complaints. Wright shared that, while he does not know who complained, none of his neighbors approached him at home to discuss the business.
Paul Spence, Livermore’s community development director, reported that the city investigated the complaints and informed Wright that according to established rules, he could not operate at home as long as customers arrived at the location. The city’s code for home businesses includes about a dozen provisions, including “the home occupation shall involve no on-site clients except for home occupations in live-work transect zones, tutoring or musical instruction of children by appointment, and applicants with a demonstrated mobility handicap.”
“This provision has been in place for quite some time,” Spence said in an interview days before the council meeting. “We are applying the ordinance as it exists today.”
In an interview, Wright shared that he could not afford a van to transport bicycles, so he closed, hoping he and the city could work out another solution. After all, he said, Amazon and FedEx delivery trucks paid visits to his street more often than he had customers.
In the meantime, Wright called Woerner for support. Friend Heather LeCon started a petition on Change.org (http://bit.ly/Indy_BikeRepair) that asked the city to allow him to meet customers at home.
“AJ's goal is to work on bikes and bring joy to his customers and the Livermore community — this goal is being threatened by the city,” LeCon wrote on the petition. “We are pushing for the city to change the code to allow AJ's Bike Service LLC to continue his current business model of working during normal business hours and allowing customers to drop-off and pick up at AJ's garage.”
Through Monday, more than 9,000 people had signed it. Eight people — including residents who said they lived across the street and around the block from Wright — then spoke in support of Wright during the council meeting, calling him honest, an “absolute joy” and an asset who provided a valuable service for the neighborhood. Nobody complained about noise or traffic.
Wright also spoke, telling councilmembers he never had more than 10 visits a day from customers who were respectful to the neighborhood. His air compressor, he said, was quieter than a lawnmower.
“I’m just trying to provide something good for the community here,” he said.
Before Monday’s council decision, Wright said he understood why someone might complain about a business run in a residential neighborhood and that he appreciated that the city was enforcing its rules. Still, he noted that there is a big push for people to work at home during the pandemic.
In an interview after the meeting, the mayor said times have changed since whenever the home business code was written. Delivery trucks zip around neighborhoods. The person who complained had every right to do so under the current rules, but it was time to take a look at them, Woerner stated.
And, he noted, the controversy was driven by the pandemic.
“It raised the larger issue of ‘how should we think about this stuff,’” Woerner said. “We are in a pandemic, and we’ll let this guy survive while we figure it out.”
Woerner and Spence said the review could result in people in other professions seeking the ability to receive customers and work at home. According to Spence, some city councils of the past have disallowed specific businesses, notably auto repair shops, where cars park on the street, engines run, socket wrenches make noise and gasoline emits fumes.
“Regulations are designed to balance providing some ability for some people to work at home while minimizing impact on the neighborhood,” Spence said.
Wright said that whatever happens in the long run, he appreciates the support from the community. In the past, he’s repaired bicycles and donated them to charity.
“I respect the city. I respect the mayor,” Wright said. “I don’t want it to seem I am mad at the city in any way.”