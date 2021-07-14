Alameda County — Nearly two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed similar legislation, the latest attempt to protect a 3,100-acre Tesla Park site near Livermore from use as an off-road vehicle recreation area moved ahead Thursday, July 8, in a state Senate committee in Sacramento.
The National Resources and Water committee voted 6-1 to send Tri-Valley Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan’s AB 1512 to its next stop, the Appropriations Committee, where it would need to be approved before shifting to the entire Senate for a vote.
The bill passed 57-20 in the Assembly on June 1.
“AB 1512 is trying to settle this decades-long dispute, which I would point out has cost taxpayers significant resources to fight over this land, and we need to just resolve it and call it a day,” Bauer-Kahan told the panel.
As he did at an Assembly committee hearing in May, Brandon Dawson, acting director of Sierra Club California, told the senate panel that “permanent preservation of Tesla Park is a top conservation priority for the East Bay region.”
“There is overwhelming support for Tesla preservation from not only university professors and scientists, Native American leaders, ranchers, conservation and preservation groups in the community, (but also) public agencies such as the County of Alameda, City of Livermore, East Bay Regional Park District,” Dawson said.
Dee Rosario, East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Board president, said the bill's passage was necessary to preserve native vegetation and wildlife habitats, as well as the historic Tesla town and mine complex, and sites important to indigenous people.
“This rich history is important to us now and to future generations,” Rosario said.
If ultimately passed by the heavily Democratic legislature and signed by Newsom, Bauer-Kahan’s bill would forever preserve the portion of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area known as the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area about 15 miles east of Livermore for conservation purposes, including non-motorized public recreation. The bill would put $9 million in the Off-Highway Motorized Vehicle Trust Fund and not affect areas already allowed for off-roading in the Carnegie site.
California State Parks owns both sites and has long wanted to expand off-roading from the Carnegie area into the Tesla Park area along Tesla Road.
Environmental groups fought the idea for years, suing in 2016, while contending that more off-roading would threaten endangered species, birds and plants, and scar lands once inhabited by Native Americans.
Off-roading proponents, however, said an expansion would offer space for four-wheel drive vehicles to operate, and provide motorized access for the disabled. The existing Carnegie site was excellent for motorcycle riders, they said.
Bauer-Kahan’s previous bill to preserve the land appeared successful in 2019, but Newsom vetoed the legislation because it would have required the EBRPD to sell the Tesla site to a conservation group. Newsom said the site should remain property of the California State Parks.
In January, siding with Alameda County and other organizations including the Friends of Tesla Park, Sacramento County Judge Judge Shelleyanne W. L. Chang ruled that an environmental impact report and general plan that supported creating the expanded off-road area violated the California Environmental Quality Act. She declared them invalid. That allowed Bauer-Kahan and Tri-Valley Sen. Steven Glazer another chance to propose legislation to stop the expansion.
During Thursday’s committee meeting on the bill, Amy Granat, managing director at California Off-Road Vehicle Association, argued that Bauer-Kahan’s legislation was more about “those with wealth and political connections seeking to take away land and opportunity from everyday Californians.”
Granat said many of those who go to the Carnegie site for motorized recreation are from the Central Valley, including “traditionally less advantaged communities, with over 40% between the ages of 25 and 48 identifying as Hispanic.”
“This issue is no different from those with wealth and power who seek to privatize an adjacent beach to their beachfront homes and to deprive access to average citizens,” Granat said. “This act will deprive children and their families, who paid for the park with their hard-earned money, the opportunity to have fun and enjoy a day in a state park doing what they love to do … While the needs of the wealthy take center stage in AB 1512, the needs of the everyday Californian are being discarded.”
During the meeting, 21 people representing numerous land, nature and wildlife conservancy groups and heritage organizations, called in to support the bill. Three callers supporting off-roading and motorcycle groups urged the panel to vote no.
Six Democrats on the committee voted to approve the bill with the lone dissenter, Republican Sen. Brian Jones.
Should the bill make it to the full Senate and pass before the legislative session ends in August, the question will be whether Newsom decides this time to sign it.
Although this bill is similar to what Newsom vetoed, it includes a trigger for mandatory preservation within the state parks department instead of requiring a sale, which Newsom opposed.
The bill that Glazer authored to also preserve Tesla Park was set aside in favor of Bauer-Kahan’s bill to make its way through the system.