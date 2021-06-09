Plans for 10x Genomics’ new campus on Springdale Avenue and the expansion of its primary site on Stoneridge Mall Road recently took another step forward.
Following a 5-0 vote on May 26, the Pleasanton Planning Commission approved applications for 10x Genomics’ planned unit development rezoning from regional-commercial to commercial-office. The commission further approved the applicant’s plan to construct three new buildings totaling 381,000 square feet, as well as a parking garage.
10x Genomics is a life science technology company that builds products to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. Its products are used by scientists to make discoveries in areas ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience.
Addressing the company, Chair Justin Brown said, “We love 10x Genomics in the city and everything you bring, along with the potential future of tax benefits and employment and the quality of character you bring to the city. We appreciate the work you have done to answer commissioners' questions and to bring it to this point.”
Commissioners did, however, request that one additional item be included in the applicant’s plan as a possible option — a change in the exterior color of the building. The colors presented were muted tones of grey and white; commissioners said they would appreciate an alternative design presented for consideration with more variations in the existing color palette.
“I would like to see adding some more white or cream color somewhere, just to create some contrast, maybe on the corners, maybe on the base,” said Vice Chair Nancy Allen. “ Something that is more than just grey boxes.”
The first building, which is the only one of the three with a current design plan, is slated to open in 2022. Its contemporary style will feature layered panel architecture, variations in materials and textures, and a recessed balcony facing the middle of campus. The building will include office space and highly sanitized rooms for labs. The buildout will take place in phases, with completion of all three new buildings scheduled for 2023.
10x will also expand its current headquarters at another building at Pleasanton Corporate Commons, 6210 Stoneridge Mall Road.
“Pleasanton has been an incredible base for us since our start in a garage almost 10 years ago with its great talent, affordable cost of living and vibrant community,” said 10x CEO Serge Saxonov. “We look forward to extending our headquarters in this city and staying here for years to come.”
In recognition of the company’s expansion and continued investment in the city, the City of Pleasanton has announced plans to unveil a new street name. Fabian Court, which connects 10x Genomics’ buildings on Stoneridge Mall Road to the new campus on Springdale Avenue, will be renamed to ‘Genomics Place’ later this year.
“I just want to say having grown up in the city and having used that parking lot to play street hockey as a kid … I honestly think this is a great project for what it brings to the city,” said Commissioner Matt Gaidos.
For more information on the project and available updates, visit www.cityofpleasantonca.gov.