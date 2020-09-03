Residents of Dublin will have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies while donating blood from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 4.
The American Red Cross, in conjunction with the city, will conduct the one-day blood drive at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza. While reservations are encouraged to donate, drop-ins are welcome.
The testing shows whether someone has previously been infected with COVID-19 and still has disease-fighting antibodies in their blood. The Red Cross will not be testing to determine if someone is currently infected. The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized antibody testing for emergency use.
To make a reservation, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “DublinCommunity,” or call 1-800-733-2767. The antibody test results should be available within 7-10 days.
The Red Cross has enhanced its sanitization process and follows social-distancing rules. Donors must have their temperature checked upon entry, and everyone must be wearing a mask. Non-donors are not allowed in the room.