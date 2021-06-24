Stanford Blood Center will hold a community blood drive at the LifeStyleRx gymnasium, 1119 E. Stanley Ave., Livermore, from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
“The need for blood is constant, even during a pandemic,” said Stanford Blood Center account manager Elisa Manzanares. “Currently, there are more than 200 surgeries per day at our partner hospitals, and blood donations are used to save about 12,000 lives a day.”
Although walk-ins are welcome, the blood center is urging donors to make an appointment at stanford.io/3g49bxB or by calling 888-723-7831. Donors are also asked to eat and stay hydrated before giving blood and bring either their donor ID or a valid state-issued photo identification. Each donor will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.