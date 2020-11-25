A controversial plan to build a 410-acre solar farm on open fields north of Livermore moved a step closer to reality Tuesday when a county panel granted a permit for the project.
During a six-hour meeting of the Alameda County Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) that pitted a solar energy project against the environmental concerns of building on open land, the panel’s two attending members – Frank Imhof and Derek Eddy – approved the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project. Member Scott Beyer was absent.
Opponents can appeal the decision to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, which would make the final decision.
“This is a pretty big decision for the Board of Zoning,” Imhof said about two hours before the vote. “This is one of the biggest things we’ve seen since I’ve been on it.”
For hours it appeared neither Imhof nor Eddy was ready to make a decision. More than 60 people spoke for and against the project during the Zoom meeting, some of them twice during two separate periods for public discussion. At times, it seemed Imhof was ready to postpone a decision. But at about the 5.5-hour mark, Eddy announced he was ready to approve it.
“I understand the ‘not in my backyard’ mentality,” Eddy said. “At the end of the day, renewable energy is a top priority. Sustainability, opportunity and being a leader in this is exciting.”
Instead of accepting or rejecting Eddy’s motion, Imhof came up with his own, which Eddy seconded. The two then unanimously approved it. Imhof increased the buffer around the entire property with a series of setbacks around the project ranging from 80 to 100 feet planted with olive trees or native plants that represent the region’s agriculture. He also added a 5-year review requirement for the permit, along with provisions to protect eagles and other birds and bats. In addition, the commissioners approved a conditional use permit that will allow the project developer Intersect Power to operate a solar power plant for the next 50 years. It will still have to obtain building permits and meet other conditions before it can proceed with physical development of the land.
Intersect Power would be able to build and operate a solar power plant on 580 acres of undeveloped agricultural land at Manning Road and North Livermore Avenue. The plant, with 410 acres of solar panels moving back and forth during the day as the sun shifts, will generate enough power for 25,000 homes, delivered through underground cables to a nearby PG&E substation. A 5,000-square-foot sub-station also would be built on the site.
Marisa Mitchell, a principal with Intersect Power, said the solar farm will be an important development to meet the area’s need for green projects to create renewable energy to head off climate change.
It is expected to create about 400 construction jobs during the development phase, and four on an ongoing basis.
“There’s nothing that’s not great about this project,” Mitchell said.
Many who participated in the meeting did not agree. They described themselves as proponents for green projects but said they were against ruining open fields in a scenic corridor of the Tri-Valley.
“I want to focus on an issue that deserves much greater attention,” speaker Stephen Cassidy said. “Twenty-one acres of the Aramis project are on land designated as water management, or WM, in violation of the East County Area Plan.”
He later spoke again on the issue, suggesting Alameda County is exposing itself to liability by ignoring the language of the land use designation and leaving it up to individual landowners and families to enforce the applicable rules.
“You don’t have the ability to just tear up definitions in the code and decide, ‘well this project is desirable and therefore we’re going to do it.’ No, you have to follow the language,” Cassidy concluded.
Other opponents, identifying themselves as residents, biologists and solar experts, said the solar farm will ruin scenic views and destroy the habitat for special status species of birds, salamanders and frogs.
Karen Swaim, who identified herself as a wildlife biologist in Alameda County, said the project endangered animals in the area, including the California Tiger Salamander.
Chris O'Brien, a member of Save North Livermore Valley, stated that the project would destroy one of the last areas of open space in Alameda County. He further noted it violated Measure D, which voters approved 20 years ago to protect agricultural lands and wildlife. O'Brien said there was no need for a plant to create 100 megawatts of power, 75% of which the developer acknowledged would be sold to a San Francisco nonprofit utility.
"I don't think anybody in Livermore wants that tradeoff," O'Brien said.
Citing towers with wires, fencing and plans to grow trees that would obscure trees, Merlin Newton Sr. said, "We must not destroy the environment to save the environment. The Aramis project will ruin the scenic beauty of North Livermore.”
Dozens of other people, however, supported the idea of taking a step to battle climate change with clean energy production, a reduction of carbon gasses and an increase in the availability of power to reduce the rolling blackouts that have affected the region.
Chris Puglisi, a member of a pile drivers and carpenters union, said the project will manufacture renewable energy, provide living wage union jobs and create apprentice programs for local youth.
David Nelson, a Livermore resident for 30 years, cited the need to combat climate change, already underway with increased winds and dry weather.
"I think it's time we started to do our part," Nelson said. "You are talking about creating over 400 union jobs and over $22 million in economic benefits."
Disputing many of the opposition's claims, Mitchell denied that the project was set to be built on prime farmland or that it would destroy the wildlife habitat. She disputed charges that the rows of solar panels would be ugly because they will be screened from the road by trees and said electrical lines will be underground. Batteries, she stated, will not pose a fire risk as some opponents claimed.
"We really have to make forward thinking decisions," she added.
Throughout the meeting, opponents claimed the energy generated in a plant built near Livermore would go to San Francisco under power purchase contracts signed last week with CleanPowerSF, San Francisco’s community choice aggregator and East Bay Community Energy, the East Bay’s public power agency. The comments and questions from Imhof and Eddy about the claims sparked a lengthy complicated discussion about how neutrons travel through the power grid and companies buy and sell energy. Mitchell said that although San Francisco was paying for 75% of the power, the electricity from Aramis would go first to the residents and businesses in Livermore.
Eddy stated that where the power goes should not matter.
“At the end of the day, San Francisco is our backyard,” Eddy said. “We should look at this as a partnership and not like we are sending energy to somewhere else.”
Eddy said he understood those who did not want to build the project near their homes. But, he said, it was time to steer away from fossil fuel and it was unfortunate that “it’s going to disrupt the happiness of a small community.”
“I can make support for both sides,” he said. “The best decision I can make is supporting this project. Supporting renewable energy, whether it’s being distributed here or San Francisco, as long as we are making a difference and going toward renewable resources.”
Mitchell said Intersect Power would put up an undetermined bond to pay for removing any construction work and repairing the land if the project is not completed once it is started.