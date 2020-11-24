A Livermore resident apparently committed suicide Nov. 20 at Las Positas College, an Alameda County coroner official said.
According to a spokesperson, Jerry Lau, 62, was found dead that morning on the campus grounds at 3000 Campus Hill Dr.
An autopsy showed Lau died from asphyxia due to hanging. His death was listed as a suicide, the spokesperson reported.
Lau was not affiliated with the college or district, said Mujeeb Dadgar, a spokesman for the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District.
Dadgar declined to say where on campus the death occurred out of respect for the victim's family.