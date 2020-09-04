On Sept. 3, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) received a report of a body near the Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail.
Officers responded and confirmed the unknown male was deceased. Members of the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Alameda County Crime Lab and Coroner are assisting with this investigation. The decedent has not yet been identified. The PPD is in the early stages of this investigation; at this point, it is unknown if there was any foul play involved.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Silacci at 925-931-5100. Reference case # 20-28577.