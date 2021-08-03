PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Police Department announced today that a body has been found at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, which is likely that of missing jogger Philip Kreycik, 37.
Announced during an Aug. 3 press conference at the police department off Bernal, officials said that the body was found by a citizen volunteer approximately 250 feet from a game trail in the northern part of the park at 2:30 p.m. today. The cause of death is still under investigation, and the county coroner will soon confirm the identity.
Officers and detectives from both the Pleasanton Police Department and the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Department are at the scene investigating and recovering any pertinent evidence. The location where the body was found is part of the EBRPD jurisdiction and is approximately a quarter mile outside of Philip’s intended route.
Lance Brede, EBRPD Police Department police captain, said that search and rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate Kreycik.
"Unfortunately, today, we've (received) the news that we did not want, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kreycik family," Brede said.
After the press conference, Mayor Karla Brown expressed her deep appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who came to help search for Kreycik.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone who may have seen Kreycik on the day of his disappearance is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5107.