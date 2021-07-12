Divers on Monday found the body of a 40-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at the Lake Del Valle recreation area near Livermore.
The man was found about noon Monday in Heron Bay. He disappeared about 5 p.m. on Sunday, shortly after he jumped from a rental boat into the water outside of the designated swim area, East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Capt. Alan Love said.
Park police lifeguards, as well as Alameda County and Livermore-Pleasanton firefighters arrived within minutes, launching boats to search. A police boat already was on the water.
An Alameda County sheriff’s dive team arrived about 8 p.m. Love said the search continued into Sunday night until it became too dark to work.
The search resumed at sunrise Monday.
The Alameda County coroner’s office will examine the man to determine the cause of death, Love said. The victim lived in Pleasant Hill and Vallejo.
Following the man’s death, police advised people wanting to swim at any EBRPD swimming facilities to review their visitor rules and regulations, which include swimming in designated areas when lifeguards are on duty; not diving in shallow water, wearing life-jackets on boats, and refraining from drinking alcohol.
The complete list is available at https://bit.ly/Indy_EBRPDsafety.