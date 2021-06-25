All attractions at the Boomers Park amusement center in Livermore are now open, including the indoor arcade and laser-tag. Outdoor activities include go-karts, bumper boats, and miniature golf.
The amusement center also announced last week that visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear facemasks but urged that all children 12 and younger continue to wear masks indoors, except when eating.
Social distancing and capacity limitations are also being lifted, although sanitizer stations will remain in place throughout the park.
“Boomers has complied with the governor’s safety protocols during this unprecedented year,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks. “However, we are looking forward to hosting our guests with these new safety requirements. We are looking forward to everyone unleashing fun in a safe, clean environment.”