Hurling axes and alcohol might not sound like a safe mix, but Pleasanton plans to give it a shot.
The City Council on Sept. 17 decided to allow a lounge that will feature seven lanes for ax throwing, along with a bar that serves beer and wine to help throwers take the edge off.
Michael Hill plans to open Limitless Axes & Ales in the 4,300-square-foot space that now houses Monument Car Parts in the Valley Plaza shopping center.
Two throwers would be allowed to toss axes end-over-end at wooden targets in each lane. They’d be separated with heavy mesh to prevent flying axes from landing in other lanes or elsewhere. Up to 10 people would be allowed to watch from the area behind each lane.
Children can get in on the ax-throwing action too, with permission from a parent or guardian, of course.
Everyone who wishes to fire away at the wooden bullseye targets will first be required to watch a safety video. They’ll then be coached by employees who are experienced throwers.
Canadian loggers have long competed in ax-throwing contests. Now the sport is a cutting-edge trend that’s spreading across the U.S.
Limitless Axes & Ales won’t be the first to offer ax-hurling action in the Bay Area. Berkeley already has AxeVentures and Daly City is home to Bad Axe Throwing. But the Pleasanton lounge will be the first in the area to add alcohol to the mix.
The Pleasanton Planning Commission approved the permit for Limitless Axes & Ales with a 4 to 1 vote on Aug. 14. The decision would have been final, but Vice Mayor Karla Brown on Aug. 20 called for a council review of the application after hearing concerns from residents and business owners. After debating safety and operations at the site, the five-member council unanimously approved the lounge with a few added conditions.
Ax throwers will be limited to two drinks while taking aim at their targets. A coach will be required to watch each lane. Throwers must be at least 13 years old, unless they are part of an organized youth group, in which case the minimum age is 10.
Hill, who runs Limitless Escape Games in Livermore and Stockton, hopes to open the Pleasanton lounge by the end of the year.