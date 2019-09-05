Livermore Democrat Evan Branning is suspending his campaign for state Senate. He said his decision would not stop his work to secure benefits for the communities in California's 16th State Assembly District, which includes the Tri-Valley and suburbs east of the Berkeley Hills.
Branning, a public school teacher in Pleasanton, serves the district as a delegate to the Democratic State Central Committee. He also serves as a member on the Alameda County Public Health Commission and the Livermore Human Services Commission.
Branning plans to continue his work toward ending the teen vaping epidemic, reducing homelessness, addressing transportation problems affecting the Interstate-580 corridor and decreasing the effects of climate change.
Branning said he believes coalitions can be built to influence local and state politics.
“Progress begins when we listen respectfully, empower each other and create a more open and inclusive society so all can thrive,” he said. “I may not be running but I am not going anywhere.”