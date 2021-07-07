Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown is walking in support of breast cancer awareness, and she’s inviting the community to join her.
“Many of our lives, including mine, have been affected by breast cancer,” said Brown in a recent YouTube video sponsored by BAPS Charities. “My mother is a breast cancer survivor, my sister is a breast cancer survivor and my daughter, in her 20s, are all breast cancer survivors.”
Now through July 12, residents can participate in BAPS’s “In the Joy of Others: Walk/Run” as part of the nationwide effort to collectively take 100 million virtual steps in support of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and their work in battling breast cancer.
“I can’t thank Mayor Karla Brown enough for her participation in, and support to, BAPS Charities #JoyOfOthersWalk to benefit Susan G. Komen and their efforts to fight breast cancer,” said Rajesh Rathod, a BAPS Charities organizer and Pleasanton resident. “Thanks to all members of the city council in my beautiful city of Pleasanton for their support as well.”
According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, in 2021, it is estimated that 284,000 new cases of breast cancer will develop among both men and women. Fundraisers such as the BAPS event help fund the necessary research to combat the disease.
“We’re all united and we can provide help to those who are affected by breast cancer,” said Brown. “Year after year BAPS walks remind us that we can walk further when we walk together.”
To make a donation or to sign up for the virtual event, visit www.bapscharities.org.
To view Brown’s video, visit https://youtu.be/dzjS2GR2KvI.