A Bay Area recycling business president who purchased a $1.6 million home in Pleasanton in 2014 has been charged in an alleged conspiracy to hide more than $18 million in income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), court documents showed.
Joseph Nubla, 69, of the Brisbane Recycling Co. in Brisbane, was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 6 of single counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. His corporate counsel, Henry Ku of Foster City also faces a conspiracy charge.
According to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Nubla allegedly wrote checks totaling about $18.4 million to Ku’s companies — Pegasus Aggregate Inc. in South San Francisco and Jupiter Prime Monarch in Fremont — but retained control of the funds even after they were transferred to Ku’s bank accounts.
“Upon Nubla’s request, Ku returned the funds back to Nubla in various forms,” the indictment stated. “Nubla placed the funds into Ku’s entities to conceal his income from the Internal Revenue Service, creditors and other parties.”
The indictment further alleges that Ku returned about $11.9 million of the Brisbane monies to Nubla with transfers to Nubla’s personal bank account, cashier’s checks to purchase real estate for Nubla, and a fake loan.
In addition, from 2009 to 2014, Nubla falsely informed his tax preparer that the money he paid to Pegasus and Jupiter Prime Market were for legitimate business expenses, “causing inflated cost of goods sold and other false business deductions to be reported on Brisbane’s federal corporate income tax returns filed with the IRS.”
Prosecutors allege that Nubla directed Ku to spend nearly $2 million of Brisbane’s money to buy him a home in Foster City in 2009 and 2010, and another $1.6 million for a nearly 4,000-square-foot house in the 7200 block of Rosecliff Court in Pleasanton. Records show that home is worth nearly $2 million.
In 2014, Ku drafted a fake loan agreement to return $7 million in Brisbane money to Nubla. Nubla then deposited cashier’s checks worth $4 million and $3 million into his Bank of America account, the indictment alleges.
Nubla allegedly filed a false tax return for 2014 that didn’t report $5.8 million. His 2015 return, prosecutors allege, failed to report more than $3 million in income.
The men, who were not arrested, are scheduled to appear before Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on April 19.
The conspiracy conviction could result in a sentence of five years in federal prison. The tax evasion charge carries a three-year term. Each charge could include a $250,000 fine.