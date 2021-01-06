More than 1,900 small local businesses have received $5,000 each from the Alameda County CARES grant program, according to the board of supervisors.
The board agreed in November to redirect up to $8 million in federal CARES Act funds to small and emerging businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cities of Alameda, Berkeley, the Dublin, Emeryville, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Newark, Pleasanton, and San Leandro contributed another $1.8 million in grants.
The county said it received more than 7,700 applications for the program, four times the number of grants available.
The program was administered by the East Bay Economic Development Alliance.