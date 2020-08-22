In a video update posted Aug. 22, Cal Fire Information Center representative Daniel Berlant informed worried residents about the fire weather for the upcoming days.
“The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning for many parts of the coastal part of California and a fire weather watch for parts of northern California, due to thunderstorm systems that are coming in starting early Sunday morning,” he said. “From Santa Rosa down to Big Sur and down to into Monterey County, all of this area is going to be at a heightened level of risk for dry lighting – these are thunderstorm systems that bring lightning and gusty winds, but have very little to no rainfall at all. (This is) very similar to what we saw last week, when nearly 12,000 lightning strikes over several days sparked hundreds of fires.”
Much of Northern California, including the Eastern Sierra, is currently on a fire weather watch.
“This means we’re watching this area for the next several days, because this, too, may have an elevated fire risk and get upgraded to a red flag warning,” Berlant added. “One more region to discuss is the north eastern portion of California up in Modoc County, (where) a red-flag warning (has been) issued there as well. So, we are watching and monitoring the weather closely (with) red-flag warnings being issued for starting Sunday morning and into Monday and Tuesday for dry lighting. Fire fighters are on high alert, and you should do the same.”
For more tips and fire information, visit readyforwildfire.org or fire.ca.gov.