The Alameda County Fairgrounds is serving as Incident Command Center for Cal Fire for the SCU Lightening Complex.
The SCU Lightning Complex is comprised of two dozen separate wildfires in a five-county area, including several in Alameda County.
As of Friday morning, the fires had consumed some 240,000 acres, making it the largest fire being battled in California by geography. Cal Fire said the blazes were about 10% contained.
The fairgrounds is also providing a safe haven for horses and livestock evacuated because of the wildfires. For information about sheltering animals, contact Alameda County Animal Services at (925) 803-7041.