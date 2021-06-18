California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) voted yesterday to allow vaccinated employees to work indoors without wearing a face covering.
Unvaccinated workers must continue to wear a mask indoors, unless alone in a room or vehicle. In order for employers to allow vaccinated employees to go without face coverings, they must document a worker's vaccination status. Workers do not have to provide documentation regarding their status, but can "self-attest" that they are vaccinated. Workers can decline to state if they are vaccinated or not, but they will be treated as if they are unvaccinated.
Employers must provide masks, such as the N95 mask, available for unvaccinated workers, if they request them.
No face coverings are required outdoors unless there is a COVID-19 outbreak. If there is an outbreak, masks will be mandated for all workers indoors, and outdoors if 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained.
No physical distancing or barriers between workers are required, regardless of an employee's vaccination status, but employers can re-evaluate the need for barriers should an outbreak occur. Distancing and barriers will be mandated if a major outbreak of 20 or more cases occurs.
Asymptomatic workers who are fully vaccinated do not need to be tested or quarantined if they are exposed to the virus.
For more information, visit https://www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/Guidance-by-Industry.html.