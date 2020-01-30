A discussion of how California can meet a dangerous and fast-developing climate crisis will be presented next week at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater by the head of an organization that is working to make the state carbon-neutral a decade from now.
The speaker will be Ellie Cohen, CEO of The Climate Center, based in Santa Rosa.
Her talk, part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6.
Cohen’s presentation, titled “Marshaling Global and Local Forces to Address the Climate Crisis,” will propose both reducing the output of carbon dioxide and removing it from the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is the principal greenhouse gas contributing to the Earth’s warming.
While she acknowledges California’s aggressive approach to combating climate change, she believes the state can move faster than it presently plans to do.
Speeding up our response is vital, she says, because it has become clear that “the effects of climate change are hitting harder and faster than anticipated, posing great risk to human health.
“The ferocity and scale of the recent bush fires in Australia show that we are approaching global tipping points which could quickly lead to irreversible consequences. To secure a vibrant, healthy, and equitable future for all, we must enact bold climate policies now, not decades from now.”
In an article written last fall for the North Bay Business Journal, she and a co-author argued that state and local governments must undertake “much more aggressive action and accelerated timelines” to eliminate the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles by 2025 and “upgrade electricity production and storage to be 100% clean and safe by 2030.”
These efforts are “within our reach” and can be accomplished not only through technical means, but also by offering incentives for “all Californians to make climate-friendly choices.”
For example, they wrote, residents should be encouraged to transition to “100% renewable energy and replacing natural gas appliances with electric, leasing or buying electric vehicles, using more mass transit, e-bikes and e-scooters, and eating food produced and distributed with practices that do not contribute to the climate crisis.”
Before moving to The Climate Center last August, Cohen was CEO of Point Blue Conservation Science, a Point Reyes-based conservation program that works to protect wildlife and mitigate the effects of climate change.
Her Bankhead talk is sponsored by the Livermore Lab Foundation, among other organizations. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday, February 6. Tickets are available online at raedoroughspeakerseries.org/tickets/ or may be purchased at the Bankhead Theater box office, 2400 First Street, Livermore, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., or by calling (925) 373-6800.