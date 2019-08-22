The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) welcomed Marybel Batjer as President following her oath of office ceremony on August 16. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Batjer’s appointment on July 12.
“The CPUC is one of the most important regulatory agencies in California, with oversight over industries that impact nearly every Californian,” said Batjer. “I’m honored Governor Newsom selected me for this role as the state faces unprecedented challenges caused by wildfires and climate change. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners, the staff of the CPUC, and the many stakeholders to the CPUC’s processes to ensure that we are all benefiting the state and its consumers.”
Batjer most recently served as the first-ever Secretary of the California Government Operations Agency. In this role, she led efforts to revamp the way the state approaches data and technology, modernized the civil service system, and led the implementation of key initiatives to green state government and promote renewable energy.
Before heading the Government Operations Agency, Batjer was Vice President for Public Policy and Corporate Social Responsibility at Caesars Entertainment Inc., where she developed and promoted corporate social responsibility policy and initiatives, and counseled the senior executive team during a public merger on issues pertaining to reputation management and public policy. Batjer also served as Cabinet Secretary to California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2003 to 2005, Chief of Staff to Nevada Governor Kenny Guinn from 2000 to 2003, and Undersecretary at the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency from 1997 to 1998.
Commissioners are appointed to the CPUC for six-year terms and require Senate confirmation. Batjer replaces former CPUC President, Michael Picker, who retired from the CPUC after serving as President since 2014.
The CPUC regulates services and utilities, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians’ access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. To learn more, visit www.cpuc.ca.gov.