PLEASANTON — The California School Employees Association (CSEA) and the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) reached an agreement this week on a long-standing negotiation over compensation for classified employees.
The PUSD unanimously approved the tentative contract during a July 27 special board meeting.
The collective bargaining agreement between the district and CSEA will provide staff members with a 1.5% across-the-board raise, along with a 3.68% district contribution for medical benefits. Both items will be paid retroactively as of July 1, 2020.
"Every employee is at a certain placement in the salary schedule, and this 1.5% moves the entire salary schedule 1.5% higher,” said Ahmad Sheikholeslami, assistant superintendent of business services. “And so that's the additional compensation and the additional cost to the district on an ongoing basis.”
The cost of the increases will leave the district with an approximate $400,000 deficit. However, Sheikholeslami said that, if necessary, additional adjustments to staff and programs will be evaluated in the long term.
“We are increasing our deficit spending, but we are going to be looking at additional revenues … and we will tighten staffing throughout the district if necessary,” he said. "If enrollment is where it is currently, we need to tighten enrollment; we need to tighten staffing throughout the district."
The agreement also includes a one-time payment of $350,000 to be split among all CSEA members. The money is part of the bargaining agreement to close the negotiations and to elevate everyone within the CSEA classified program at or above the 50th percentile in compensation and benefits.
Only 80 classifications approved in 2019-20 were moved to the 50th percentile or above, said Julio Hernandez, assistant superintendent of human resources. The approval of the contract now raises all of the classifications to 50% or above.
“It has been a journey in negotiating, and I appreciate our CSEA partners in getting an agreement,” said Hernandez.
The hard-won contract follows last month’s announcement of contract raises for five new employment agreements in the PUSD, including Superintendent David Haglund and assistant superintendents Ed Diolazo, Julio Hernandez, Ahmad Sheikholeslami and Janelle Woodward. Benefits included a 3.5% salary increase and full coverage of health, vision and dental for employees and their spouses and dependents.
For more information, visit pleasantonusd.net.