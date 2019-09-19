California has become the third U.S. state, after New Jersey and Hawaii, to pass legislation banning the use of wild and exotic animals in circuses, according to an Animal Defenders International (ADI) press release.
The bill, SB313, sponsored by Senator Ben Hueso and championed by ADI, has passed both the Assembly and Senate, and now heads to Governor Newsom’s desk.
“We are thrilled that California continues to take the lead on animal protection issues,” said ADI President Jan Creamer. “ADI has spent years documenting the inherent suffering of wild animals in circuses, and we are delighted to see our efforts come to fruition.”
Studies and evidence show that the health and welfare of animals in traveling circuses is inevitably compromised due to necessarily small, barren, mobile accommodations, restricted movement, long journeys, and excessive periods of time spent in transporters and containers. Training methods are brutal; ADI undercover investigations have documented systemic violence and abuse, occurring in the U.S. and worldwide.
Proving that attitudes are changing with the times, American audiences have been turning away from animal circuses in droves, while according to a 2015 Gallup poll, more than two-thirds of Americans are troubled by the use of animals in traveling shows.
To date, more than 90 jurisdictions in 32 states have taken action to restrict wild animals from traveling circuses. Other states are also considering bans on wild animal circus acts, and a federal bill to end the use of wild and exotic animals in traveling shows nationwide – the Traveling Exotic Animal and Public Safety Protection Act (TEAPSPA) – is gaining bipartisan support.
Added Creamer, “We urge more states to follow suit.”