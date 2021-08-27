With federal, pandemic-driven unemployment benefits set to expire next month, California is urging workers to apply for state benefits that will continue, including money for food, rent, utilities, and health insurance.
The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation Program, and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation Program, along with $300 per month supplemental unemployment payments, are set to expire on Sept. 4.
However, state agencies said many benefits remain available to California residents through the American Rescue Plan and the California Comeback Plan.
That includes cash aid and services for families with children (CalWORKs), food assistance (CalFresh), free or low-cost health insurance for families and individuals (Medi-Cal and Covered California), help with rent and utilities (Housing Is Key), and payments for millions of qualified residents who file taxes (Golden State Stimulus).
To apply, go to BenefitsCal.org.