Tanish Sathish, a sophomore at Irvington High School in Fremont, has launched a campaign, in partnership with the American Red Cross, to call attention to the need for convalescent plasma to fight COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma is plasma recovered from blood taken from a person who has recovered from a disease, in this case COVID19. Convalescent plasma may contain antibodies to fight the disease.
After reading research papers and talking to the American Red Cross, Sathish realized that the potential for convalescent plasma in treating COVID-19 was not receiving much attention in the news media, even though a single blood donation can treat another four patients. Sathish said the plasma can also be used in creating other products to aid in treatment.
In response, Sathish formed the Plasma4COVID campaign, and in the first three weeks, received pledges to donate plasma from 20 people who had recovered from the disease. Many of them said they had not been aware about the value of convalescent plasma.
Potential donors can learn more at https://tinyurl.com/plasmacampaign, including the location of donation centers and the types of donations that each center collects. They can also learn whether they are eligible to donate plasma by filling out an online form. The Red Cross will forward the information to a nearby collection site to schedule the donation. The current goal is to recruit 300 donors.