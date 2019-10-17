The kind of friendship that only dogs can bring to people has helped Pleasanton Unified School District students find it easier to learn their lessons.
Canine Comfort Teams help take the stress out of finals week in the high schools, build confidence inside special education students, and provide a non-judgmental companion to listen to the efforts of students who are learning to read.
The teams, comprised of a dog and its handler, earned Valley Humane Society (VHS) a Purveyor of Hope Award at the school board’s Sept. 24 meeting.
When the board posed for an honors-award picture with four of the program’s comfort teams, the dogs’ quiet attention made board members smile the way kids do when they receive the canine visits.
Melanie Sadek, executive director of VHS, said that one of the programs, Paws to Read, shows how the dynamics of the visits work.
In Paws to Read, a joint production with the Pleasanton City Library, students might be “filled with anxiety, in learning how to read in a public setting,” Sadek said.
“Our handlers don’t correct the child; they are just making sure they give the attention the children need,” she said. “The kids see it as positive. ‘No one criticized me or corrected me,’ they realize.”
Paws to Read also gives students bookmarks with the dog’s picture on it. They can write the dog’s name on it and look at the picture while they are working on reading at home, to recreate some of that supportive feeling, Sadek said.
Canine Comfort also provided grief counseling to Hart Middle School after one of its faculty died in May.
Pleasanton is not the only school district helped by VHS. Other clients involve districts in Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon, and Castro Valley.
With 20 Canine Companion teams available, VHS is able to reach out to a variety of other clients, including the VA Medical Facility in south Livermore, and Hope Hospice in Dublin.
The teams also sit with young witnesses in court in Alameda County, sometimes spending days throughout the length of a trial.
District Attorney Nancy O’Malley has been very supportive of the Canine Companion program, Sadek said.
VHS is also a rescue animal shelter for dogs and cats. It is not affiliated with the National Humane Society or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, so there is no subsidy from either of those organizations.
Sadek said VHS needs $1.2 million annually to cover all its work. That includes animal rescue and rehabilitation, humane education, meals for animals, and pet therapy. Some 500 volunteers help support the work. Its big fundraiser, Tails at Twilight, will be held in March at Casa Real Winery in Pleasanton.