The Community Association for Preschool Education (CAPE Inc.) recently announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
The CACFP is available at a separate charge for meals served. Free and reduced-price (F/RP) meals will be available at participating centers for children meeting the approved eligibility criteria (proper case numbers for households receiving CalFresh (formerly Food Stamps), California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids [CalWORKs], Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or are enrolled and meet the low-income criteria of Head Start or Early Head Start). Children receiving these benefits are automatically eligible for free meals.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Nondiscrimination Statement
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
2. Fax: 202-690-7442
3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov
Meals will be provided at:
Bess Platt Center, 1401 Almond Ave., Livermore
Frederikson Center, 7243 Tamarack Drive, Dublin
Jackson Center, 560 Jackson Ave., Livermore
Hill and Dale Center, 4150 Dorman Road, Pleasanton
Ormond Center, 800 Marilyn Ave., Livermore
Almond Center, 1401 Almond Ave., Livermore.
To determine household eligibility, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_IncomeScale.