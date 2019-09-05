Dublin resident, lawyer and former Assemblymember Catharine Baker has joined the Board of Directors for the Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF), effective August 26, 2019.
An avid supporter of Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) programs and education in general, Baker represented the 16th Assembly District from 2014 to 2018, serving as the Vice-Chair of the Higher Education Committee. She serves as Special Counsel to Hoge, Fenton, Jones & Appel in Pleasanton, advising small businesses and non-profit organizations.
“I am delighted to join the board of directors for the Livermore Lab Foundation,” said Baker. “The Lab has played a pivotal role in securing our nation’s national security and in providing state of the art, cutting-edge research in myriad fields. The role of the foundation – to open the doors for the next generation of scientists and engineers — is near and dear to my heart. I am equally impressed with the foundation’s new public-private partnerships that will stimulate additional research and philanthropic support in critical areas.”
Baker became the eighth member of LLF’s board of directors. Founded in 2016, the Livermore Lab Foundation serves as an IRS-recognized 501c3 nonprofit organization, providing philanthropic support for critical scientific research initiatives, technology development, STEM programs and internships at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
“Catharine Baker’s significant role in advancing education, as well as her longtime support of students and young women pursuing technical fields, made her an ideal board candidate for LLF,” said Dona Crawford, president of LLF. "We’re delighted to have her expertise as a new director.”
Baker earned her BA degree from the University of Chicago, and her JD from the UC Berkeley School of Law. She also serves as president of the Diablo Regional Arts Association, and is a board director with California Women Lead and a board advisor to Tri-Valley APAPA (Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs).
The Livermore Lab Foundation just completed a successful summer with 12 high school internships and scholarships to Livermore area students, its first college internship and mentor program via a partnership with the Lab and CSU East Bay, and the selection of LLF’s first employee, Sally Allen, as executive director. In early 2020, LLF will be pursuing additional partnerships with LLNL to advance its STEM outreach goals and provide more student opportunities. For more information on the Livermore Lab Foundation, visit www.livermorelabfoundation.org.