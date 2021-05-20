Healthcare providers in Alameda County have begun offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 and older after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week the vaccine is safe and effective for adolescents.
“Vaccinating children has helped eradicate many diseases in our modern world and will help us end the COVID pandemic,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. “Expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to younger children means we can increase the amount of protection our communities have from this deadly virus.”
The Pfizer vaccine is the first to be approved for children as young as 12, although the CDC is evaluating other vaccines.
Stanford Children’s Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine on a drive-through basis at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Kaiser Permanente is scheduling appointments for adolescents and accepting walk-ins at some facilities. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 or print out and complete the consent and screening forms on its website for the child to bring to the appointment. Children may also be asked to provide a photo ID and proof of age.
To schedule an appointment with Kaiser, go to www.kp.org/covidvaccine.
The University of California, San Francisco’s Benioff Children’s Hospital is also vaccinating children 12 and older at its outpatient center, 747 52nd St. in Oakland, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 415-514-1196.
To find other providers offering appointments for children, go to www.MyTurn.CA.gov.