Organizers of Livermore Pride, a local nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ community, equity, and inclusion -- announced the schedule of performances and activities for its annual Pride Festival, taking place on Oct. 16, at Carnegie Park, 2155 Third St., in Livermore, from noon to 5 p.m.
The event is a full afternoon of family-friendly live performances from CHEER SF Happily Ever Laughter Drag King Basil B. Dazil Drag Show with Charity Kase, Ava LaShay, Hera Wynn, Mizz Beehiven, and Paris Ala Venti Nicole King Audrey Fick-Furlotte Folclórico Colibrí They will also be hosting the inaugural Livermore Pride Pooch Parade dog show, where contestants will compete for the title and trophy of ‘Proudest Pup.’
The festival will feature a variety of food and drink options from local vendors and dozens of LGBTQ+ owned and allied businesses selling their Pride-themed or aligned wares and services. A crafts zone, lawn games, and an area showcasing local nonprofits, groups, and community services round out the offerings tailored to support a strong, healthy, and engaged community.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring our community together for a day of celebration and camaraderie. Ending isolation is one of our core tenets, and supporting our community with this annual festival is one of the best ways we can do that right now,” said Livermore Pride Executive Director Amy Rose. “It’s a way to support our community’s mental and physical health during what has been a devastating pandemic, and begin healing through cheer and joy.”
The festival is part of a full weekend of activities in Livermore celebrating the queer community.
“We hold our annual festival in October to celebrate LGBTQ History Month, and we get to take advantage of the great weather in Livermore while not overlapping with other Bay Area Pride events in June,” said Rose. We’ve curated an event that honors our local community, bringing family-friendly events together with activities for all ages.”
Local entrepreneur Nadia Breiz is also hosting an 18+ burlesque event “Fortune’s Follies” on Friday, Oct. 15, and her popular monthly “Batch Marker’s Market” on Sunday, Oct. 17 (also located at Carnegie Park). Both events have been curated to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through its performing artists and local small businesses.
“Our goal is to provide inclusive experiences that allow for expression of individual personality and style. We believe in supporting the creative community and entrepreneurs taking risks to follow their dreams and are excited to join hands with Livermore Pride to spend a weekend celebrating peace, love, and Livermore Pride,” said Breiz.
Festival organizers ask that all attendees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (if able), maintain distancing, and remain in masks unless eating or drinking, even with the festival being hosted outdoors. The Livermore Pride Festival is in its third year, with the 2020 Festival being moved to virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival in 2019 was held at the Bankhead Plaza and drew thousands of participants from across the Tri-Valley, San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley and Sacramento.
For more information, visit livermorepride.org.