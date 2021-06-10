Missing Man Ministry will celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 10 this week. The nonprofit organization assists widows and children grieving from the loss of their husbands and fathers. Before gaining 501c3 status, the organization was a men’s bible study group and evolved into an organization with a board of directors.
In its 10 years, David Doyle, who sits on the Missing Man Ministry Board, said the nonprofit has helped more than 100 clients.
“(We) have completed more than 200 consultations, work assignments and construction tasks, both large and small; provided annual college scholarships for 10 students who have lost their fathers; and have awarded a total of 21 annual scholarships,” he said.
For more information, visit www.missingmanministry.org.