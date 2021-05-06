Following the national focus on anti-Asian violence and targeted shootings in Atlanta, the Chabot-Las Positas Community College board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution condemning violence against Asian Americans.
The resolution, titled “Condemning The Recent Surge In Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans,” affirms that the community college district is committed to protecting Asian American community members and speaking out against racist attacks on Asian Americans.
“I look forward to approving this particular resolution. We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” said trustee Dr. Hal Gin. “I appreciate the district moving forward so quickly in passing this resolution for our conservation.”
Gin co-sponsored this resolution with trustee Ed Maduli. Both spoke during the board’s monthly meeting on April 20 about the importance of the resolution and their appreciation for the board’s support of the Asian American community. Throughout the meeting speakers made reference to the resolution, thanking the board for taking action and voicing their support.
Chabot College’s director of student life, Arnold Paguio, applauded the board of trustees on behalf of the district’s Asian Pacific Islander Education Association at the beginning of the meeting.
“This is not the first resolution that has been in support of the Asian American community during these difficult times,” said Paguio. “These are meaningful actions really to this community, and it shows just how meaningful it is to the community to see this and see the leadership in action.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Rachel Ugale shared that the resolution was a source of hope in the midst of the events happening throughout the nation.
“I’m hoping there are more opportunities for us to have these kind of moments that happen within our own district, along with all the amazing work being done to support our student (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community,” said Ugale, “I hope we don’t let opportunities pass for ourselves to share, to reflect, to have hope and to heal.”
In the same meeting, the board also approved a program allowing National University to teach additional courses on the community college campuses. According to trustee Tim Sbranti, this program could lead to greater educational opportunities for students at the college.
“I think it’s really exciting,” said Sbranti. “But I think it just scratches the surface of what we could do in terms of offering bachelor’s degrees opportunities on our campuses.”