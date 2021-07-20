Alameda County — Chabot Space & Science Center (Chabot), has announced that Fremont Bank Foundation will sponsor a redeveloped 3,600-square-foot gallery, newly named Fremont Bank Studio 1. Fremont Bank Foundation’s $500,000 sponsorship will fuel Chabot’s transformational renovations and support accessible S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming at the Center and throughout the community.
“Fremont Bank Foundation is a true advocate for students’ education, particularly around science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math,” said Brian Hughes, Fremont Bank executive vice president and Fremont Bank Foundation president and executive director. “Naming Studio 1 after Fremont Bank is a fitting tribute to the kid in all of us while we also celebrate Chabot’s Bay Area legacy and its exciting new visitor center -- The NASA Experience.”
Fremont Bank Studio 1 will be a focal point for The NASA Experience, opening at Chabot in November 2021. The new visitor center brings to life the thrilling, challenging and inspiring process of scientific discovery by showcasing the real stories and people at NASA’s Ames Research Center.
“Space travel is a big dream of so many youth. Even big kids, like us adults, continue to be fascinated by it. Visitors to Studio 1 will marvel at all the hands-on NASA experiences available, and, hopefully, carry that excitement with them into the future,” said Hughes.