Returning to its schedule of in-person activities, the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) announced its events for the coming months.
“We are absolutely thrilled to return to in-person events,” said Dawn Argula, LVCC CEO. “We are taking every precaution to keep our team, members and guests safe as we transition from operating on a virtual platform over the past 15 months. We look forward to seeing the faces of our members soon.”
Registration is required for all activities. On Aug. 18, Garre' Winery is hosting the LVCC Mixer & Business Expo in an indoor/outdoor setting on its property. To maintain sufficient spacing, exhibits are limited to 30.
“Businesses are ready to get back to business with outreach activities,” said Argula.
On Sept. 30, The Course at Wente Vineyards is the scene for the Chamber’s second annual golf tournament. Last year’s tournament was strictly limited to fewer golfers adhering to all restrictions in effect at the time. This year, it will host 144 golfers and an after-event.
“In spite of COVID restrictions, a red-flag warning and a public safety power shut-off, 72 golfers had such a good time. We look forward to expanding this year’s event to allow many more golfers to enjoy the event,” said Argula.
On Oct. 28, LVCC hosts the Tri-Valley Mayor’s Summit luncheon outdoors at Wente Vineyards. Tri-Valley Chambers of Commerce rotate host duties each year.
“We are honored and excited to host this year’s event and the opportunity to introduce the newly elected mayors from the five Tri-Valley cities to the business community,” said Argula.
For more information and to register for these events visit www.livermorechamber.org or call 925-447-1606.