The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) will welcome Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, who will present a State of the City address at its Wine Country Virtual Event on Thursday, June 24. This is Woerner’s first address to the Chamber since being elected mayor in 2020.
“LVCC is looking forward to welcoming Mayor Woerner to the program in his new role,” said Dawn Argula, LVCC CEO. “The City of Livermore and its leaders play an important role ensuring that progress is made on key issues affecting the local and regional economy.”
Key topics Woerner is expected to cover include the city’s efforts to meet housing goals at all income levels; progress on the current phase of revitalization of the Downtown District; the local economy; local and regional transportation projects; and city initiatives, including the Community Asset Management Program, Climate Action Plan update, public safety, and the Equity and Inclusion Working Group.
LVCC continues to deliver its programs virtually as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Formerly a luncheon event, registered guests have the option of purchasing lunch prepared by Garre Café for pick-up at the Chamber the morning of the event.
For information and to make reservations for the LVCC June 24 event visit www.livermorechamber.org or call 925-447-1606. Registration is $25 for LVCC members and their guests and $30 for “Not-Yet” LVCC members, lunch option for both add $20.