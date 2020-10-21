East Bay Community Energy, a government-owned clean-energy agency, has awarded $10,000 each to 20 local charities and community service organizations and another $100,000 for workforce development efforts in Alameda County in its third round of COVID-19 relief grants.
The agency said the funds came from two of its renewable-energy development partners: $275,000 from EDP Renewables North America, which operates a 100-megawatt solar facility in Fresno County, and $25,000 from Clearway Energy Group, which operates 192-megawatt solar project in Kern County. Clearway also provided $225,000 for a previous round of grants.
Receiving $10,000 grants were Arsola’s Distribution Center and Community Services, Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency, CityServe of the Tri-Valley, Downtown Streets Team, Eden United Church of Christ, Family Resource Navigators, Fred Finch Youth & Family Services, Global Communication Education & Art, Kitchen to Ward, La Clinica de La Raza, Owning My Own Truth, San Leandro Boys & Girls Club, Senior Support Program, Serenity House, Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center, Tri-City Volunteers Food Bank and Thrift Store, Tri-Valley Haven for Women, Trybe, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals Foundation, and the Viola Blythe Community Service Center. EBCE is scheduled to expand service to the cities of Pleasanton, Newark, and Tracy in 2021.
More information about the agency’s COVID-19 relief efforts is available at https://ebce.org/covid-19-response.