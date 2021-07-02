The Ridgeview Hope Church in Pleasanton plans to host a virtual “pet parade” on its website to celebrate July 4. The church has chosen the theme “Let Freedom Ring” for the online display of cats, dogs, and other family pets.
"We wanted to find a way to bring our community together to celebrate and thought a virtual pet parade would be a safe and fun way," said Associate Pastor Ted Mendoza. "Even if we can't yet be together for an in-person parade, we can still find ways to build community."
Tri-Valley residents are encouraged to email pictures of their decked-out pets to tedmendoza@ridgeviewhope.org by Friday, July 2. The parade of pets will appear July 4 on the church's website: www.ridgeviewhopechurch.org. The church will award gift cards will be awarded for the best dressed dog, best dressed cat, and best accessorized animal. The church, at 5901 Coronado Lane, will also hold services at 10 a.m. on July 4, followed by a barbecue lunch. Those interested in attending should contact Mendoza at 925-522-5621 or the email address above.