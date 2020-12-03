Dublin and Pleasanton will hold virtual tree lighting ceremonies this year because of pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, while Livermore Downtown, which has historically sponsored a holiday parade followed by a tree lighting at Lizzie Fountain, is also changing the usual script.
Instead of a parade, Livermore Downtown encouraged groups that built floats in the past to create exhibits this year to be put on display around the city. As of Monday, at least 10 groups were planning stationery “floats,” according to Rachael Snedecor, executive director of the downtown organization. Livermore Downtown was planning to publish a map of the displays on its website, www.livermoredowntown.com, this week.
The nonprofit is also urging residents to spend Saturday, Dec. 5, downtown, dining at outside restaurant patios and supporting local business that will be open for “twinkle light” shopping until 9 p.m. Although no formal lighting ceremony is planned, the group is sponsoring a 25-foot artificial Christmas tree at Lizzie Fountain, at the intersection of Livermore Avenue and First Street.
Meanwhile, Tri-Valley Community Television (TV30) will broadcast Pleasanton’s pre-recorded Hometown Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting at 7 p.m., also this Saturday. Dublin will follow with its own virtual tree lighting ceremony with a live Facebook presentation at 8:30 p.m.