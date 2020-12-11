The Cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton announced the opening of the Housing and Human Services and Community Grants on Monday, Nov. 30.
Grant funding is available to nonprofit and public organizations that provide programming to Tri-Valley residents.
Applications are being accepted for the Dublin Human Services grants, Livermore and Pleasanton Housing and Human Services grants and the Pleasanton Community Grants Programs – Youth and Civic Arts. They will be accepted Nov. 30 through Jan. 18. Grant programs offered by the cities provide funding for a wide variety of human services, community development, housing, youth and civic arts projects and programs in the Tri- Valley.
A virtual informational grant workshop will be held Thu, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendance is mandatory to apply for funding. To RSVP for attendance, contact Steve Hernandez, Housing Manager, City of Pleasanton, at 925-931-5007 or email shernandez@cityofpleasantonca.gov. For more information, contact Nicole Thomas, Recreation Supervisor, at 925-931-3432.